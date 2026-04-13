Nurses Lounge – Career Marketplace for Nurses
Book a Demo
Log In

A Career Marketplace for Nurses

Jobs, flexible shifts, degrees, residency programs, and a professional community to support you at every stage of your career.

Join the Career Marketplace

You've worked hard to build your skills.
Nurses Lounge is the first platform built to work hard for you.

Nursing career marketplace connecting nurses with jobs, degrees, and residency programs

Built for Nurses.
Valued by the Institutions that Support Them.

Nurses

Find your next job, pick up flexible shifts, explore degree programs, and connect with a professional community that actually understands what nursing takes.

Explore for Nurses

Healthcare Facilities

Use Nurses Lounge to strengthen your brand, post jobs, promote residency programs, and support staffing needs through an all-in-one platform.

Explore for Facilities

Schools

Connect with a growing audience of nurses through a platform where schools can promote degree programs, share resources, and increase visibility.

Explore Schools

Associations

Reach nurses through a platform where associations can promote memberships, share resources, highlight events, and build stronger professional engagement.

Explore Associations

✦ Career Marketplace

Everything You Need to Support Your Nursing Career

Nursing Jobs

Find nursing jobs near you and explore opportunities from hospitals, health systems, home health organizations, and long-term care facilities.

Learn More

Nursing Degrees

Search nursing degree programs, compare options, and discover online and graduate pathways from top nursing schools aligned with your career goals.

Learn More

Continuing Education

Explore continuing education activities for nurses and nurse practitioners, filter by state or specialty, and find accredited options matched to your needs.

Learn More

Residency Programs

Find residency programs offered by healthcare facilities and health systems, and explore early-career opportunities with more clarity.

Learn More

Nurse Community

Engage with a professional network built for nurses, with resources, insights, and content from trusted organizations and thought leaders.

Learn More

Ratings & Reviews

See what nurses are saying about employers and nursing schools, and make more informed career and education decisions.

Learn More
Join the Career Marketplace

See Who’s Part of the Nurses Lounge Network

Explore a growing network that brings together jobs, education pathways, professional resources, and organizations that support nurses.

Blessing Health System – Nurses Lounge partner employer
Johns Hopkins School of Nursing – Nurses Lounge nursing school partner
SCA Health – partner employer on Nurses Lounge nursing marketplace
San Francisco State University nursing program – Nurses Lounge partner
StatPearls – nursing education resource partner on Nurses Lounge
Binghamton University nursing program – partner on Nurses Lounge
Bellin College – nursing degree program listed on Nurses Lounge
Rockhurst University nursing school – Nurses Lounge education partner
Clinical Nurse Leader association – Nurses Lounge network partner
Columbus State University nursing program – Nurses Lounge partner
Shenandoah University Virginia nursing school – Nurses Lounge partner
University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences – nursing degree partner
Medical University of South Carolina – Nurses Lounge nursing school partner
University of Missouri nursing program – listed on Nurses Lounge marketplace
University of Cincinnati nursing school – Nurses Lounge partner
Old Dominion University nursing program – Nurses Lounge education partner
Oregon Health & Science University – OHSU nursing school partner
Augustana University nursing program – Nurses Lounge career marketplace
Temple College nursing program – Nurses Lounge partner school

✦ Nurse FLEX Pool

Discover a Better Way to Pick Up Shifts

Nurse FLEX Pool is the mobile app created by Nurses Lounge to help nurses explore local shift opportunities, connect with participating healthcare facilities, and access a more flexible way to earn.

Work on Your Terms

Pick up shifts when it works for your schedule and build more flexibility into your work life.

Choose Preferred Facilities

Search available shifts and decide which facilities fit your commute, preferences, and goals.

Use a Simple Mobile Experience

Apply to shifts, track hours, and manage upcoming work through the Nurse FLEX Pool app.

Explore the Nurse FLEX Pool
Nurse Flex Pool mobile app for picking up flexible nursing shifts

A Growing Marketplace for Nurses

Nurses Lounge gives nurses access to a growing career marketplace with real opportunities, trusted resources, and meaningful connections across the profession.

200+

Nursing schools and associations

1,000+

Degrees listed and searchable by nurses

30,000+

Nurses in the Nurses Lounge network

✦ Resources

Explore More from Nurses Lounge

Nurse FLEX Pool is the mobile app created by Nurses Lounge to help nurses explore local shift opportunities, connect with participating healthcare facilities, and access a more flexible way to earn.

Nurse smiling at healthcare facility – Nurses Lounge career resources
  • Newsroom

Read updates, announcements, and short articles from Nurses Lounge.

Visit the Newsroom ➔
  • About Us

Learn more about our mission, history, and the platform we are building for nurses.

About Nurses Lounge ➔
  • FAQs

Find quick answers about membership, the marketplace, and how Nurses Lounge works.

View FAQs ➔

Join the Career Marketplace Built for Nurses

Create your free account to explore jobs, degrees, residency programs, community resources, and flexible shift opportunities.

Join the Marketplace