A Career Marketplace for Nurses
Jobs, flexible shifts, degrees, residency programs, and a professional community to support you at every stage of your career.
You've worked hard to build your skills.
Nurses Lounge is the first platform built to work hard for you.
Built for Nurses.
Valued by the Institutions that Support Them.
Nurses
Find your next job, pick up flexible shifts, explore degree programs, and connect with a professional community that actually understands what nursing takes.
Healthcare Facilities
Use Nurses Lounge to strengthen your brand, post jobs, promote residency programs, and support staffing needs through an all-in-one platform.
Schools
Connect with a growing audience of nurses through a platform where schools can promote degree programs, share resources, and increase visibility.
Associations
Reach nurses through a platform where associations can promote memberships, share resources, highlight events, and build stronger professional engagement.
✦ Career Marketplace
Everything You Need to Support Your Nursing Career
Nursing Jobs
Find nursing jobs near you and explore opportunities from hospitals, health systems, home health organizations, and long-term care facilities.
Nursing Degrees
Search nursing degree programs, compare options, and discover online and graduate pathways from top nursing schools aligned with your career goals.
Continuing Education
Explore continuing education activities for nurses and nurse practitioners, filter by state or specialty, and find accredited options matched to your needs.
Residency Programs
Find residency programs offered by healthcare facilities and health systems, and explore early-career opportunities with more clarity.
Nurse Community
Engage with a professional network built for nurses, with resources, insights, and content from trusted organizations and thought leaders.
Ratings & Reviews
See what nurses are saying about employers and nursing schools, and make more informed career and education decisions.
See Who’s Part of the Nurses Lounge Network
Explore a growing network that brings together jobs, education pathways, professional resources, and organizations that support nurses.
✦ Nurse FLEX Pool
Discover a Better Way to Pick Up Shifts
Nurse FLEX Pool is the mobile app created by Nurses Lounge to help nurses explore local shift opportunities, connect with participating healthcare facilities, and access a more flexible way to earn.
A Growing Marketplace for Nurses
Nurses Lounge gives nurses access to a growing career marketplace with real opportunities, trusted resources, and meaningful connections across the profession.
200+
Nursing schools and associations
1,000+
Degrees listed and searchable by nurses
30,000+
Nurses in the Nurses Lounge network
✦ Resources
Explore More from Nurses Lounge
Nurse FLEX Pool is the mobile app created by Nurses Lounge to help nurses explore local shift opportunities, connect with participating healthcare facilities, and access a more flexible way to earn.
Read updates, announcements, and short articles from Nurses Lounge.
Learn more about our mission, history, and the platform we are building for nurses.
Find quick answers about membership, the marketplace, and how Nurses Lounge works.
Join the Career Marketplace Built for Nurses
Create your free account to explore jobs, degrees, residency programs, community resources, and flexible shift opportunities.